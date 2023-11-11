 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist tops goalie-heavy Hockey Hall of Fame class set for induction Monday
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Two
Alker, Dawson co-lead Charles Schwab Cup Championship
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
Pedersen leads Annika by two; Lexi, Lydia with work to do

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_tenwisclites_231110.jpg
MBB Highlights: Tennessee outlasts Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_utsavsminn_ihnenhighlight_231110__145591.jpg
Relive Ihnen’s perfect shooting night
nbc_cbb_alabama_iowa_231110__086736.jpg
MBB Highlights: Iowa sprints past Alabama State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist tops goalie-heavy Hockey Hall of Fame class set for induction Monday
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Two
Alker, Dawson co-lead Charles Schwab Cup Championship
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
Pedersen leads Annika by two; Lexi, Lydia with work to do

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_tenwisclites_231110.jpg
MBB Highlights: Tennessee outlasts Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_utsavsminn_ihnenhighlight_231110__145591.jpg
Relive Ihnen’s perfect shooting night
nbc_cbb_alabama_iowa_231110__086736.jpg
MBB Highlights: Iowa sprints past Alabama State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Luka Doncic score 44, drop Clippers to 0-3 with James Harden.

  
Published November 11, 2023 01:16 AM
Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three-pointer against the LA Clippers in the second half during the NBA In-Season Tournament at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Luka Doncic historically has tortured the Clippers. Over the previous nine meetings he averaged 38.4 points a game and had double-digit assists in . Now put Doncic up against the current edition in Los Angeles still trying to find its footing and...

Doncic scored 44 points, including going 6-of-9 from 3, as the Mavericks blew out the Clippers 144-126 in a game that also counted toward the In-Season Tournament.

Kyrie Irving added 27 for Dallas in a game that was over early in the third quarter when the Mavericks went on an 11-0 run to go up by 32.

The Clippers now fall to 0-3 since acquiring James Harden and on Friday it was the defense that let them down — it’s hard to score 126 points and still lose by 18.

Harden had 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting with three assists and again looked out of sync. So did the entire Clippers offense.

The Clippers are 3-5 on the young season and while Tyronn Lue is right, there is a lot of time to turn this around, in a deep West Los Angeles cannot afford to dig itself a deep hole to try and climb out of.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks James-Harden.jpg James Harden Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers