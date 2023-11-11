Watch Luka Doncic score 44, drop Clippers to 0-3 with James Harden.

Luka Doncic historically has tortured the Clippers. Over the previous nine meetings he averaged 38.4 points a game and had double-digit assists in . Now put Doncic up against the current edition in Los Angeles still trying to find its footing and...

Doncic scored 44 points, including going 6-of-9 from 3, as the Mavericks blew out the Clippers 144-126 in a game that also counted toward the In-Season Tournament.

Luka Doncic couldn't be stopped in the Mavericks' West Group B win over the Clippers 😤



🔥 44 PTS

🔥 6 REB

🔥 6 AST



Mavericks move to 1-1 in West Group B play!



The @dallasmavs third NBA In-Season Tournament game is Tuesday, 11/14 vs. NOP on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/qPEPaRf7xo — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2023

Kyrie Irving added 27 for Dallas in a game that was over early in the third quarter when the Mavericks went on an 11-0 run to go up by 32.

The Clippers now fall to 0-3 since acquiring James Harden and on Friday it was the defense that let them down — it’s hard to score 126 points and still lose by 18.

Harden had 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting with three assists and again looked out of sync. So did the entire Clippers offense.

"I think the small lineup doesn't really fit him well right now until he gets in better game shape. Keeping a 5 on the floor with him as much as possible will really be good for us."



The Clippers are 3-5 on the young season and while Tyronn Lue is right, there is a lot of time to turn this around, in a deep West Los Angeles cannot afford to dig itself a deep hole to try and climb out of.