Watch Russell Westbrook move past Kevin Garnett into 20th all-time in points scored with logo 3-pointer

Russell Westbrook has scored a lot of points in a lot of different ways over his Hall of Fame career, but the book on defending him remains the same: If he wants to shoot a 3-pointer, let him.

As he has throughout his 17-year career, Westbrook proved that book on him wrong on Monday night, hitting a logo 3-pointer that moved him past Kevin Garnett for 20th on the NBA All-Time scoring list.

A LOGO TRIPLE TO JOIN THE TOP-20 ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST 🎯🎯



Westbrook should move past Celtics legends John Havlicek and Paul Pierce on that list early next season.

Westbrook is a two-time NBA scoring champion as well as the 2017 NBA MVP, a nine-time All-NBA player and All-Star who has had a legendary career. His being in the top 20 in scoring all-time just seems fitting.