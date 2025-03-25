 Skip navigation
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ranking the biggest commitments from the weekend
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ranking the biggest commitments from the weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Arkansas State v Connecticut
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women's basketball tournament
GOLF: JUN 20 LIV Golf League Nashville
NFL stars to compete in NFLPA Classic over two days on Golf Channel

Top Clips

nbc_pft_treharris_250325.jpg
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms' WR draft ranks
nbc_pl_marchtop10goals_250325.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250325.jpg
Cousins reportedly to sit tight until after draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Russell Westbrook move past Kevin Garnett into 20th all-time in points scored with logo 3-pointer

  
Published March 25, 2025 10:17 AM
DENVER NUGGETS VS CHICAGO BULLS, NBA

DENVER, CO - MARCH 24: Russell Westbrook (4) of the Denver Nuggets misses a three pointer as the Chicago Bulls lead 126-119 during the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 129-119 win at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Denver Post via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook has scored a lot of points in a lot of different ways over his Hall of Fame career, but the book on defending him remains the same: If he wants to shoot a 3-pointer, let him.

As he has throughout his 17-year career, Westbrook proved that book on him wrong on Monday night, hitting a logo 3-pointer that moved him past Kevin Garnett for 20th on the NBA All-Time scoring list.

Westbrook should move past Celtics legends John Havlicek and Paul Pierce on that list early next season.

Westbrook is a two-time NBA scoring champion as well as the 2017 NBA MVP, a nine-time All-NBA player and All-Star who has had a legendary career. His being in the top 20 in scoring all-time just seems fitting.

