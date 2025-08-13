Mariners at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 13

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Mariners (67-53) are in Baltimore looking to make it two in a row over the Orioles (53-66).

Logan Gilbert is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Trevor Rogers for Baltimore.

George Kirby last night threw seven innings and allowed but three hits as the Mariners won an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel over the Orioles, 1-0. Josh Naylor drove in the game’s only run in the top of the first inning. Dean Kremer was nearly as good as Kirby going eight innings and allowing just that first inning run.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: RSNW, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mariners at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-141), Orioles (+119)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Logan Gilbert vs. Trevor Rogers

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.35 ERA)

Last outing: August 7 vs. White Sox - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Orioles: Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.44 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 at Philadelphia - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Orioles

The Mariners have won nine of their last 10 games

Each of the last three games between the Mariners and the Orioles have stayed under the Total

The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in nine of their last 11 games against the Orioles

Logan Gilbert has struck out at least 6 in every start but one since May 1 (10 starts)

has struck out at least 6 in every start but one since May 1 (10 starts) Jorge Polanco is 3-20 (.150) over his last 6 games

is 3-20 (.150) over his last 6 games Eugenio Suarez is just 3-37 (.081) with 1 HR in August (10 games)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for this evening’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: