Watch Shaedon Sharp throw down Dunk of the Year candidate on way to 36 points
Published February 27, 2025 09:42 AM
Shaedon Sharp had himself a night.
The third-year wing displayed his freak athleticism and threw down the kind of dunk we wish we had seen in the Dunk Contest. The kind that causes you to gasp watching the highlight alone at home.
Shape wasn’t done, he went on to score a career-high 36 points off the bench, leading Portland to a 129-121 road win in Washington.
A career-high 36 points and one of the dunks of the year...— NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2025
WHAT A NIGHT FOR SHAEDON SHARPE 💥 pic.twitter.com/A54rKoGUyE
Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 in a game between teams headed to the lottery, but in Portland’s case there are some players — like Sharpe — who give the team a clear path forward to respectability, at least.
