MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
2025 Fantasy Preview: Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Preview: Shohei Ohtani
HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Round One
A Lim Kim leads LPGA tournament in Singapore by a stroke over Charley Hull after the first round

nbc_golf_lpgahsbcwwcr1_250227.jpg
Highlights: HSBC Women's World Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Shohei Ohtani
HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Round One
A Lim Kim leads LPGA tournament in Singapore by a stroke over Charley Hull after the first round

nbc_golf_lpgahsbcwwcr1_250227.jpg
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Shaedon Sharp throw down Dunk of the Year candidate on way to 36 points

  
Published February 27, 2025 09:42 AM
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dunks the ball over Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Shaedon Sharp had himself a night.

The third-year wing displayed his freak athleticism and threw down the kind of dunk we wish we had seen in the Dunk Contest. The kind that causes you to gasp watching the highlight alone at home.

Shape wasn’t done, he went on to score a career-high 36 points off the bench, leading Portland to a 129-121 road win in Washington.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 in a game between teams headed to the lottery, but in Portland’s case there are some players — like Sharpe — who give the team a clear path forward to respectability, at least.

