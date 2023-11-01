 Skip navigation
Watch Spurs get two buckets in final 6.9 seconds, come from 3 down to beat Suns

  
Published November 1, 2023 08:28 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Victor Wembanyama #1 and Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate holding off the Phoenix Suns at the end of an NBA game at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The stunned look on Kevin Durant’s face said it all.

The shorthanded Suns — no Devin Booker or Bradley Beal — had this game in hand, leading by as much as 20 points, then by 13 entering the fourth quarter. But the Spurs never rolled over.

On a night Victor Wembanyama started slowly, he bounced back to score 18 points including a putback dunk with 6.9 seconds remaining that made it a one-point game. Still, all the Suns had to do was inbound the ball, not turn it over, hit their free throws and pick up the win. Then the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson took over, ripping the ball out of Kevin Durant’s hands, driving the lane and scoring the game-winning bucket.

“It’s a s**** loss,” was how Kevin Durant put it, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

For a young Spurs team, it’s a character-building win. Keldon Johnson was the star, scoring 27 points and getting the Spurs going on a night they seemed cold, where this game could have turned into an absolute blowout.

It’s also another night where it felt like it took Wembanyama a while to get the feel of the game, but when he did he made some eye-popping plays.

It was also a night where Wembanyama learned firsthand that even if you defend Kevin Durant perfectly, it might not matter. KD finished with 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting with seven assists.

