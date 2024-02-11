 Skip navigation
Top News

Watch Stephen Curry drain game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left, Warriors beat Suns

  
Published February 11, 2024 04:22 AM
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a go-ahead three-point basket late in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on February 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Everyone in the building, everyone watching at home, everyone in North America and parts of Europe knew what the Warriors wanted to do: down 112-110 to the Suns with 3.3 seconds remaining, they wanted Stephen Curry to get the last shot.

Bradley Beal knew it, too. Yet he gambled for the steal of the inbounds pass, missed, and you can guess what happened next.

Ballgame.

“You give him a look like that for the game, he’s licking his chops,” KevinDurant said, via the Associated Press. “I still think we could’ve had that steal. It’s a tough play. Sometimes guys are just that great.”

It was a chippy, intense game that felt like a playoff contest. Part of that was Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic going back-and-forth — it was an elbow to Nurkic’s face back in December that led to Green’s indefinite suspension. Those two picked up where they left off, and the rest of the game fed off that.

Curry’s game-winner gave him 30 points and nine 3-pointers on the evening. Jonathan Kuminga added 21 points, while Draymond Green finished the night with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32.

The win moved the Warriors past the Jazz and into the No. 10 seed in the West. The Warriors have the second-easiest schedule in the West the rest of the way and are positioned to make a run up the standings.

