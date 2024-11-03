Watch the Toronto Raptors retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey

Half man, half amazing, fully memorialized in Toronto forever.

Saturday night the Toronto Raptors retired the first player jersey in franchise history, and that had to be Vince Carter.

The moment when you have the first jersey retired in Raptors history #15Forever 💜 pic.twitter.com/1E0IC6hDqt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 3, 2024

Carter’s day started with a massive mural dedicated to him in Toronto.

The unveil of VC’s mural ✨🎨 pic.twitter.com/pHvYm2LhQq — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 2, 2024

Later in the evening, at the Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors first showed a powerful tribute video.

Then several speakers took to the podium, with Carter himself going last and saying his jersey would not have gone up without help from many of his teammates.

WE ALL FAM 🫶 pic.twitter.com/WttzsB9hzZ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 3, 2024

Around the league the praise poured in for Carter, including from LeBron James.

CONGRATULATIONS VINSANITY!!!! @mrvincecarter15 🫡. DOPE!! ♾️ IMMORTALIZED IN THE 6!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 3, 2024

The Raptors could not have done better with their first jersey retirement. The question now is, who is up next? Kyle Lowry’s day is coming, that is for sure.