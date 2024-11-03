 Skip navigation
Watch the Toronto Raptors retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey

  
Published November 2, 2024 10:10 PM
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Vince Carter, a former player of the Toronto Raptors, hugs his family as a banner is raised with the number 15 during his jersey retirement ceremony at half time in the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Half man, half amazing, fully memorialized in Toronto forever.

Saturday night the Toronto Raptors retired the first player jersey in franchise history, and that had to be Vince Carter.

Carter’s day started with a massive mural dedicated to him in Toronto.

Later in the evening, at the Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors first showed a powerful tribute video.

Then several speakers took to the podium, with Carter himself going last and saying his jersey would not have gone up without help from many of his teammates.

Around the league the praise poured in for Carter, including from LeBron James.

The Raptors could not have done better with their first jersey retirement. The question now is, who is up next? Kyle Lowry’s day is coming, that is for sure.

