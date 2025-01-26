 Skip navigation
Watch Vince Carter’s jersey go to the rafters as his number is retired in Brooklyn

  
Published January 25, 2025 10:08 PM
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 25: Vince Carter speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime during the game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on January 25, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

For the second time this season, Vince Carter watched his number climb to the rafters.

In November, it happened in Toronto. Saturday night, it happened in Brooklyn.

Carter spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Nets when the team was in New Jersey and was a two-time All-Star in that stretch, averaging 23.6 points and 5.8 rebounds a game with the team.

There may have been better Nets players — Dr. J and Jason Kidd — but there were none more entertaining and beloved than Carter, and that came through during the ceremony.

