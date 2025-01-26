Watch Vince Carter’s jersey go to the rafters as his number is retired in Brooklyn
For the second time this season, Vince Carter watched his number climb to the rafters.
In November, it happened in Toronto. Saturday night, it happened in Brooklyn.
Vinsanity's 1⃣5⃣ heads to the rafters in Brooklyn!— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2025
👏 @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/muUiadukzm
Carter spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Nets when the team was in New Jersey and was a two-time All-Star in that stretch, averaging 23.6 points and 5.8 rebounds a game with the team.
How do you make a number famous?— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2025
Narrated by @JuliusErving pic.twitter.com/hlwkl1N85T
There may have been better Nets players — Dr. J and Jason Kidd — but there were none more entertaining and beloved than Carter, and that came through during the ceremony.
"DID YOU SEE…VC?!"— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2025
"THAT WAS A VC…THREE!!!"
THIS MEANS EVERYTHING TO US 🫡 pic.twitter.com/osXYuVApzj