Watch Vince Carter’s jersey go to the rafters as his number is retired in Brooklyn

For the second time this season, Vince Carter watched his number climb to the rafters.

In November, it happened in Toronto. Saturday night, it happened in Brooklyn.

Carter spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Nets when the team was in New Jersey and was a two-time All-Star in that stretch, averaging 23.6 points and 5.8 rebounds a game with the team.

How do you make a number famous?



Narrated by @JuliusErving pic.twitter.com/hlwkl1N85T — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2025

There may have been better Nets players — Dr. J and Jason Kidd — but there were none more entertaining and beloved than Carter, and that came through during the ceremony.