MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 WNBA Draft
WNBA Draft 2025 Recap: Top picks and most surprising moments
San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds
Reds activate Diaz, McLain and Hays off injured list ahead of series opener against Mariners
Sprint All-Star Race
Tony Stewart says first NHRA victory brought back memories of 2009 NASCAR All-Star win

Top Clips

scanlon_site.jpg
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony, Magic claim 7th seed with 120-95 win over Hawks, Trae Young ejected

  
Published April 15, 2025 11:12 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony came off the Magic bench with 26 points and six assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.

Paolo Banchero had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Black also came off the bench and scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the the Magic’s first appearance in a play-in game.

Earning the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed after a 41-41 regular season, the Magic will start their first-round playoff series at Boston on Sunday.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points and six assists before getting two technical fouls and an automatic ejection with 4:47 left in the game.

The Hawks, who have reached the playoffs through the play-in route in two of the last three seasons, will play at home Friday night for the eighth spot against the winner of Wednesday night’s game at Chicago between the Bulls and the Miami Heat.

Georges Niang scored 15 points and Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.

Banchero and Black produced most of the offense and the Hawks scored just two points in the final 6 minutes of the first quarter.

Anthony, who averaged 9.4 points in an injury-plagued season, made 10 of 17 shots including 4 of 9 3-pointers.

