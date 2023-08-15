 Skip navigation
Wife says Nicolas Batum plans to retire after end of next season

Published August 15, 2023 03:15 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 09: Nicolas Batum #33 of the Los Angeles Clippers gestures during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Clippers defeated the Suns 119-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Nicolas Batum, the 15-year NBA veteran, has said before that he planned to retire from international basketball after the Paris Olympics next summer in his native France.

However, he’s retiring from more than that, he’s retiring from the NBA as well, according to his wife, Lily Batum, on X (formerly Twitter).

“Nico decided to end his career (NBA and international) after the Olympics. So this is his last season with the Clippers.”

Batum is under contract with the Clippers for $11.7 million next season. Last season he played about 21 minutes a night for the Clippers, mainly off the bench, and averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. At age 34, he is a solid, reliable veteran Tyron Lue trusts.

Batum also has come up in trade rumors, primarily with him headed to Philadelphia in the nowhere-near-close James Harden trade to Los Angeles. After 15 years in the league, the veteran may no longer want to be trade fodder or a veteran mentor on the bench with fewer and fewer minutes.

However, money can talk, and the NBA pays well. It’s something worth watching as we near the end of the season.

