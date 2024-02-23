With triple-double against Wizards, Jokic now third player to have one against every team

Coming into Thursday night, Nikola Jokic had recorded a triple-double against every team he had ever played against, save one: The Washington Wizards.

No more. Jokic had a 21-point, 19-rebound, 15-assist night while shooting 10-of-10 from the floor as the Nuggets ran away from the Wizards 130-110.

WHAT A STAT LINE FROM THE JOKER 🤯



21 PTS | 10-10 FGM | 19 REB | 15 AST pic.twitter.com/kAXRIgV7ig — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2024

Jokic is the third player in NBA history to have a triple-double against every franchise he’s ever played against, joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Jokic salutes the crowd and waves to his family after a historic night 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PQfmJV6SOd — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2024

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray scored 18 in a game where Denver was in complete control from the middle of the second quarter on. Kyle Kuzma had 31 for the Wizards.

