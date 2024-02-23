 Skip navigation
With triple-double against Wizards, Jokic now third player to have one against every team

  
Published February 23, 2024 01:38 AM
NBA: Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

Feb 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into Thursday night, Nikola Jokic had recorded a triple-double against every team he had ever played against, save one: The Washington Wizards.

No more. Jokic had a 21-point, 19-rebound, 15-assist night while shooting 10-of-10 from the floor as the Nuggets ran away from the Wizards 130-110.

Jokic is the third player in NBA history to have a triple-double against every franchise he’s ever played against, joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray scored 18 in a game where Denver was in complete control from the middle of the second quarter on. Kyle Kuzma had 31 for the Wizards.

