Bowling Green at Penn State Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

The MAC and the Big 10 are set to collide this weekend in Beaver Stadium Saturday at 12:00 PM EST. The Nittany Lions are a massive favorite in this clash, and if last week was any indication of what to expect from this team, they deserve every point they are favored by.

Last weekend the Nittany Lions rolled into Morgantown and stomped the West Virginia Mountaineers 34-12. They outgained the Mountaineers 457-246. Drew Allar was the biggest surprise, completing 11 of 17 passes for 216 yards and 3 TDs.

Bowling Green also had a successful Week 1 beating FCS Fordham 41-17. In that game, the Falcons were dominant on the ground, rushing for 305 yards. Julius Loughridge was the star of the game. He ran for 112 yards on 16 carries. He also had four catches for 66 yards.

This will be the third time these two programs face off and the first time since 1998. The Nittany Lions won both games - 45-19 in 1987 and 48-3 in 1998.

The Nittany Lions are 122-13-1 all-time in home openers.

Game details & how to watch Falcons vs. Nittany Lions Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

● Time: 12:00PM EST

● Site: Beaver Stadium

● City: University Park, PA

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game Odds for Bowling Green vs. Penn State

● Moneyline : Bowling Green +3000, Penn State -25000

● Spread : Penn State -34.5

● Total : 48.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning Penn State -34.5 OR Bowling Green Team Total Under 6.5

“Against West Virginia, Penn State proved their defense is still stacked and talented. The Nittany Lions held the Mountaineers to 12 points and just 246 yards of total offense. The Nittany Lions also had three takeaways and held the Mountaineers to 4/14 on third downs.

Despite scoring 41 on Fordham last week, Bowling Green will likely get shut out in an ugly contest between the two.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +300 to +280

· Alabama +1500 to +1200

· Notre Dame +2000 to +1600

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 18.0%

· Georgia 12.0%

· Texas 7.9%

Names to Know for Bowling Green and Penn State

○ Falcons: TE Harold Fannin Jr – Fannin Jr will be an impact player for the Falcons this season. He’s a big target at 6’4 230 lbs. Last season, he had 623 yards and 6 TDs. He might not factor much this weekend, but he’s a name to watch this season.

○ Nittany Lions: QB Drew Allar – Year 2 as a full-time starter should be successful, thanks to the addition of new OC Andy Kotelnicki. He went 11-17 for 216 yards and 3 TDs against West Virginia.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Falcons vs. Nittany Lions

● James Franklin is 10-0 against MAC schools, only winning by 35+ 4 out of 10 times

● Bowling Green was 7-5 against the spread last season

● Penn State sacked opposing QBs on 15% of dropbacks in 2023 – led the FBS

● Bowling Green averaged 45.7 points per game last season

● Penn State has covered 14 of its last 15 games against unranked teams

