How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, match card
A quartet of Superstars will look to capture gold at home this weekend, as WWE heads to Scotland for Clash at the Castle on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, streaming live exclusively on Peacock.
Drew McIntyre held the World Heavyweight Championship for all of five minutes and 46 seconds at WrestleMania XL, before Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to steal “The Scottish Warrior’s” title and moment in the spotlight. McIntyre will relish the opportunity to exact revenge against the man he calls a “paper champion” on home soil.
Scotland’s own Piper Niven has been a thorn in the side of WWE Women’s Champion Bayley for several weeks, and with her devious tag team partner Chelsea Green by her side, Niven could be the most formidable threat to “The Role Model’s” title reign yet.
And the team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will need the full backing of the home crowd as they take on the seemingly unbeatable Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.
In other action, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE title against AJ Styles in an “I Quit” Match and Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable.
How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle
- Date: Saturday, June 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET (Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland starts at 12 p.m. ET)
- Location: OVO Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland)
- Streaming: Peacock
Full WWE on Peacock schedule this Saturday
Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland – 12 p.m. ET
Clash at the Castle: Scotland – 2 p.m. ET
Clash at the Castle: Scotland Post Show – immediately following Clash at the Castle: Scotland
WWE Clash at the Castle match card*
World Heavyweight Championship:
Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Undisputed WWE Championship (“I Quit” Match):
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE Women’s Championship:
Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven
Intercontinental Championship:
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
*Card subject to change
WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $5.99 a month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.