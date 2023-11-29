Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Embed Vod Test
The Regression Files: Week 13
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hill is arguably greatest WR ‘weapon’ ever
‘Unfortunate’ Taylor will miss time due to surgery
Raiders reportedly could have interest in Shaw
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Embed Vod Test
The Regression Files: Week 13
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hill is arguably greatest WR ‘weapon’ ever
‘Unfortunate’ Taylor will miss time due to surgery
Raiders reportedly could have interest in Shaw
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
New England Patriots
Mack Wilson
Mack
Wilson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Patriots re-sign Daniel Ekuale
The Patriots and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale have come to terms on a new deal.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Mack Wilson
NE
Linebacker
#30
Mack Wilson (head) questionable to return
Mack Wilson
NE
Linebacker
#30
Patriots re-signing LB Mack Wilson to 2-year deal
Mack Wilson
NE
Linebacker
#30
Pats and Texans both interested in LB Mack Wilson
Mack Wilson
NE
Linebacker
#30
Patriots land Mack Wilson in a trade with Browns
Chase Winovich
FA
EDGE
#69
Browns get LB Chase Winovich in trade with Pats
Caleb Williams says it’s “a game-time decision” whether he’ll declare for 2024 draft
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Patriots try out kickers after Chad Ryland’s big miss
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Patriots re-sign Will Grier to practice squad
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Reed, Douglas can provide boost at WR off waivers
Bill O’Brien: Mac Jones isn’t the No. 1 guy to blame
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Close Ad