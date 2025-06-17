 Skip navigation
Calais Campbell: I enjoy passing knowledge, no point taking it to the graveyard

  
Published June 17, 2025 08:00 AM

Calais Campbell returned to the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason and the veteran defensive lineman thinks he still has plenty to add to the team on the field.

That’s not the only way Campbell hopes to help the team in 2025, however. Campbell is heading into his 18th professional season and he’s learned a lot of lessons over the course of his two decades in the league.

One of his goals for his return to Arizona is to make sure he teaches as many of those lessons to his teammates as he can.

“I enjoy passing knowledge,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible. Especially people that are going to help us win ballgames. If I help them to a level that’s better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work.”

The Cardinals drafted Darius Robinson in the first round in 2024 and they added Walter Nolen this year, so they will likely be at the top of the list of students that the Cardinals would like to see soak up the wisdom that Campbell has picked up over the years. If they become cornerstones for the franchise, Campbell’s legacy in Arizona will be even richer.