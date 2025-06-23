AP drops claim that Josh Shapiro said there will be no state money for stadium projects

The Associated Press has fetched a bucket and a mop.

On Sunday, the AP reported that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said there will be no state money for stadium renovation or construction. Since then, the AP has revised the story to drop that claim.

It’s unclear why and how it happened. Was it misinterpreted? Fabricated? Or was it actually said but the AP was persuaded to remove it via one of more of the usual mechanisms through which political sausage gets made?

Regardless, it was removed. And the new item makes no comment regarding the fact that the original version made a very clear and unambiguous claim that Shapiro said there will be no state money for stadium projects.

The new version instead opens with this: “Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro declined to get into specifics on the potential for the state to provide funding for any new sports arenas.”

It feels, frankly, like a negotiated compromise.

So we currently don’t know what to believe, other than the original article has been changed, without explanation. And that something about all of it seems a little fishy.