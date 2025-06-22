Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says there will be no state money for sports venues

Two NFL teams call Pennsylvania home. Neither should consider calling Pennsylvania when it’s time to finance stadium renovation or construction for their home stadiums.

Via the Associated Press, Governor Josh Shapiro made it clear on Sunday that state money will not be available to sports teams.

“I’m very worried about the overall budget,” Shapiro said Sunday before a NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway. “I’m very worried about the overall economic situation given the federal cuts. You want to balance investing in tourism, investing in sports, investing in great arenas and facilities, with making sure that you’re also investing those dollars in things that Pennsylvanians need most.”

And, in Shapiro’s view, Pennsylvanians don’t have a pressing need for sports. He nevertheless wants sports — and more of them — in Pennsylvania.

“I will tell you that we want to make sure the Steelers, we want to make sure the Eagles, and all of our pro teams have outstanding places to play,” Shapiro said. “That are welcoming for fans. That generate revenue. We’re going to continue to dialog with them about what they need and what’s possible.”

There’s been a presumption for years that, because members of the public attend sporting events, there’s an obligation by their state and local governments to help pay for the venue. Does that happen when someone builds a store that relies on the presence of members of the public? A theater?

The key words Shapiro used are “generate revenue.” Sports stadiums generate plenty. More than enough to pay for themselves.

Sure, that might result in less profit. But so what? If there’s enough profit to justify the investment, that should be good enough. Sports teams aren’t entitled to unlimited profit via taxpayer subsidies.

The Steelers, who opened their current stadium in 2001, aren’t currently angling for a replacement. The Eagles have begun the process of considering whether to renovate Lincoln Financial Field or to replace it.

Whatever the approach on either side of the Commonwealth, the two teams have one thing in common. State money won’t be available, for as long as Shapiro is in office.

Elected in 2022, Shapiro can run again in 2026. So it’s possible that the policy won’t change before 2030. At the earliest.