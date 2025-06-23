 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars

June 23, 2025 01:14 PM
Mike Florio weighs in on Travis Hunter signing his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sharing why Hunter's contract could become a "good problem" for both sides down the road.
