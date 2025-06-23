Watch Now
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
Mike Florio weighs in on Travis Hunter signing his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sharing why Hunter's contract could become a "good problem" for both sides down the road.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
Mike Florio opens up the PFT mailbag to discuss topics ranging from the early retirement of several NFL players to the possibilities for Keenan Allen to keep playing this season.
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
Mike Florio reacts to the news that Rita Benson LeBlanc, the one-time presumed successor to her grandfather as principal owner of the New Orleans Saints, has been arrested in South Carolina.
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
Mike Florio reacts to George Kittle's recent comments about Robert Saleh returning as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and evaluates San Francisco's outlook ahead of another season with Kyle Shanahan as head coach.
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
Mike Florio weighs in on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders getting multiple speeding tickets, discussing why it shows a "lack of awareness" and how he needs to change his behavior.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to field questions about why Joe Burrow could demand a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals in the future, NFL playoff expansion, Deshaun Watson's status and more.
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
Mike Florio unpacks the latest development in the NFL's Sunday Ticket case, where all league partners, except Amazon, filed legal brief supporting the league in the Sunday Ticket appeal.
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
Mike Florio discusses the latest surrounding the status of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, sharing that nothing will change until the prosecution is resolved.
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
Mike Florio spells out why a ticket for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone isn't a reflection of poor character, but notes it piles onto the mixed perception of the rookie QB.