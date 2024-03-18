2024 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: J.J. McCarthy moves into top five after trade for Connor Rogers

With wave one of free agency in the rearview mirror, team needs in the NFL draft become easier to pinpoint. In the midst of the signings and offseason moves, the Minnesota Vikings making a splash by acquiring the Houston Texans’ 23rd overall pick really stands out. This is just the first of what should be plenty of movement surrounding this draft, which of course is centered around the quarterback class.

I did include multiple trades in this mock draft. As a result, I then made Round 2 picks for every team that didn’t end up with a first-rounder.

Let’s dive in.

1. Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

With Justin Fields officially traded to the Steelers, the Bears are Caleb Williams’ team. He walks into an offense with an excellent wide receiver duo in D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.

2. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

A new owner, general manager, coaching staff and now franchise quarterback. Daniels is an electric runner with a quick release to make touch throws. He drastically improved against pressure in 2023, but needs to stay on that trajectory to live up to this draft position.

3. New England Patriots

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

This spot is the wildcard of the draft. If New England picks up the phone, they’ll get a haul of picks to move out. The problem is the Patriots still need a long-term answer under center, making drafting and developing Drake Maye to sit behind Jacoby Brissett an ideal situation.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Cardinals benefit from the run on quarterbacks to kick off the draft as the blue-chip receiver falls into their lap. Harrison Jr.’s build-up speed combined with above-average size and elite tracking give Kyler Murray a true No. 1 target.

5. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Chargers)

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Vikings are planning for something big, with the acquisition of Houston’s 23rd overall pick being step one. In this scenarion they package that pick and their own (11th overall) to come up for a raw, but talented quarterback in McCarthy. It’s a really big risk, but it seems like one they are ready to take.

6. New York Giants

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

There is a lot of smoke around the Giants’ quarterback position, but there is no way I’m passing on Malik Nabers as he trends towards making it here. His acceleration, ability with and without the ball and game changing presence is what this franchise has been missing at wide receiver for too long.

7. Tennessee Titans

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The Titans gave Calvin Ridley a massive contract to afford the opportunity to address their offensive line in the top 10. The release of Andre Dillard leaves the door wide open to land Joe Alt, who will start right away and become a franchise cornerstone.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

With Kirk Cousins in the fold, Atlanta can answer the phone to get out of this spot if someone wants to come up for a tackle or wide receiver. If they have to stay, I love Verse’s power profile mixed into their front seven.

9. Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Bears trading a fourth rounder for Keenan Allen was a savvy move to give Caleb Williams another productive veteran pass catcher. However, that shouldn’t stop them from taking a wide receiver who can be there for the next half decade or longer. This offense could be quite scary quickly.

10. New York Jets

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

With GM Joe Douglas spending time in Baltimore and Philadelphia, he would love to get out of this pick to land another Day 2 selection. That’s easier said than done, so we’ll go with the immensely talent Troy Fautanu here.

In this scenario he would compete to start at left guard with newly-signed John Simpson, but Fautanu is the long-term answer at tackle with Tyron Smith being on a one-year contract. This also gives the Jets insurance in case one of their 33-year-old tackles in Smith or Morgan Moses gets banged up.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The Chargers will be a smash-mouth, downhill football team. Getting the perfect guy to fit that mold, while also picking up an extra first-rounder is smart business.

12. Denver Broncos

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Broncos plan at quarterback remains a mystery. It seems unlikely they will be as aggressive as Minnesota expects to be, but the Broncos clearly need an answer at the position. Rather than taking Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix here, they get a versatile pass-rusher in Dallas Turner.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The right side of the Raiders’ offensive line could use a big, run-blocking presence from the draft. Latham’s grip strength and head-to-toe power fit the identity of what head coach Antonio Pierce wants this team to be.

14. New Orleans Saints

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

There’s no reason to believe Trevor Penning is a long-term answer for the Saints at offensive tackle, leaving them to revisit the position in this rich draft. Fashanu’s length and light feet will keep Derek Carr upright.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Bowers’ fall ends at the Colts’ pick. They have a promising young head coach and a solid roster built by Chris Ballard. Michael Pittman and Josh Downs are more than capable pass-catching weapons for Anthony Richardson, but Bowers gives them a unique threat that can line up anywhere.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

An elite interior offensive line prospect, Powers-Johnson has started at both guard and center. He was arguably the most dominant offensive player during Senior Bowl practices, showing off plus athleticism at 6-3, 328 pounds.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Jacksonville adding Gabe Davis to its vertical passing attack allows the Jags to address corner here and look for receiving depth on Day 2. The duo of Mitchell and Tyson Campbell is a strong response to dealing with the quarterback firepower in the AFC.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Jonah Williams departed in free agency on a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, leaving right tackle wide open for the Bengals. The 6-8, 340-pound Mims doesn’t have a ton of experience, but there are flashes on tape of what could become a lights-out pass protector.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

This isn’t just a reactionary pick to Aaron Donald retiring. On tape, Newton is easily a top 15 player in this class. He’s a master at getting off blocks with pro-ready hands and has more juice as a pass-rusher than given credit for.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

The Steelers are one of the premier franchises at finding wide receiver talent beyond Round 1, but Thomas Jr. is simply too enticing here. His deep speed and ability to climb the ladder on throws down the field makes for an exciting duo with George Pickens.

21. Miami Dolphins

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Barton has the ability to play all five positions on the offensive line, but in this scenario he slots in between Terron Armstead and newly-signed center Aaron Brewer. He has the athleticism when blocking at the second level to play in Mike McDaniel’s run scheme.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Eagles need to get younger at cornerback. While they have developmental options in Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks on the roster, Arnold has the upside to be a true No. 1 on the outside.

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins’ tape and athleticism stacks up with just about any corner in this class, but he needs to gain weight and improve his play strength for the next level. With his speed and ability to mirror receivers, he has the potential to be an elite outside cover corner.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

An incredible era for Dallas is over with the departure of Tyron Smith. While Tyler Smith likely moves over from guard, they still need to capitalize on this deep offensive line class. The one-year starter at right tackle for Oklahoma, moves like a tight end and brings a great compete level, but needs seasoning with his hand placement.

25. Green Bay Packers

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Packers fans might be bored of this pick in mock drafts at this point, but DeJean can play any role for their secondary while being a great tackler. Adding him and Xavier McKinney in one offseason feels unfair.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu has the talent of a top-20 player, but his medical retirement at Washington before restarting his career at UCLA could lead to a minor slide. There aren’t a lot of college pass-rushers with the variety of moves and counters that he possesses, giving the Bucs an instant impact player.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

The Cardinals need talent all over, but after adding Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 in this mock, a pivot to getting better in the trenches makes sense. Murphy is a dangerous interior pass rusher who racked up 45 total pressures (per PFF) this season.

28. Buffalo Bills

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

I think GM Brandon Beane will look to be aggressive in this draft, but in this scenario the Bills stay put and get a deep threat in Mitchell. After giving Curtis Samuel a three-year deal, they still need a big-bodied target in this group. I have questions about Mitchell’s consistency, but I keep hearing Round 1 for him.

29. Detroit Lions

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

The Lions have a great center in Frank Ragnow, but Frazier can slide right into guard after the departure of Jonah Jackson. The four-time state champion wrestler has great grip strength to move defenders off the ball in the run game.

30. New York Giants (via trade with Ravens)

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Rather than panic for a quarterback at six, the Giants find a way to land an elite playmaker in Nabers and then come back into Round 1 for Penix. He’ll be afforded time to sit in New York, but with his arm talent and football IQ, Brian Daboll would have his quarterback of the future.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

McKinstry wasn’t tested often in 2023 after a breakout season in 2022. He brings excellent patience and awareness in coverage to consistently stay in the hip pocket of wide receivers.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Morgan’s lack of length (32 ⅞” arms) make him an underdog to be a long-term tackle, but he has the explosiveness in his lower half to stick there. However, I love his demeanor and balance when pulling in the run game.

Teams without a first-round pick in this mock

33. Carolina Panthers

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

The Panthers might have to wait until the start of Day 2 to make a pick, but Franklin looks like a near first-round wideout on tape. I love his quick first step, length and explosive vertical speed.

42. Houston Texans

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

We’ve seen what the trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Noah Brown can do when healthy, but that shouldn’t stop Houston from adding to this room. Wilson’s play speed and inside/outside versatility would be a seamless fit in OC Bobby Slowik’s offense.

47. Baltimore Ravens (via Giants)

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

The Ravens’ offensive needs (guard and wide receiver) match perfectly with what’s available on Day 2, making me comfortable with having them move out of Round 1 in this scenario. While Baltimore moved out of pick 30, I’d have them getting pick 47 and 70 in return.

This gives them four swings on Day 2 of the draft, where I start with an excellent separator in Pearsall. They can also get Christian Haynes, a starter at guard, with pick 62 in this round before picking at 70 and 93.

54. Cleveland Browns

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

The Browns’ roster is loaded. While they added a veteran linebacker in Jordan Hicks, they could still use a long-term answer with speed and overall range. Without injuries in college, the 6-4 Wilson (who ran a 4.43 forty) would go much earlier than this.