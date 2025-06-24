Former Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph faces civil suit after deadly crash

Former Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is facing a civil suit after a deadly crash earlier this month.

Adam Fullerton of Fox 4 reports that a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Dallas County claiming gross negligence by Joseph as well as a Richardson, Texas, bar and a Dallas strip club. The father of one of Cody Morris’ children sued Joseph, claiming the NFL free agent was served alcoholic beverages to the point where he became “visibly intoxicated.”

Joseph was arrested and charged with DWI and collision involving personal injury or death earlier this month after Morris, a 27-year-old female motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The plaintiff is seeking more than $10 million for pain and mental anguish, medical care, funeral and burial expenses and other damages on behalf of Morris’ daughter.

Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, played two seasons in Dallas before spending time with the Dolphins, Seahawks and Colts. He appeared in two games for the Colts last season, seeing action on 36 special teams snaps.