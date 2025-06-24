George Kittle wants to play until the wheels fall off and then go into WWE

George Kittle is 31 and has a contract with the 49ers through the 2029 season when he will be 36. The tight end, though, has not even considered retirement, with a desire to play until the wheels fall off.

“Literally, [I’m going to play] until I don’t have fun anymore,” Kittle said on Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, via NBC Sports Bay Area.. “Or if [wife] Claire looks at me and goes, ‘You kinda look like shit out there; you should retire'. I’ll be like, ‘All right.’

“I don’t know. I think if I get to 35, and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I’ll be like, ‘Ah, this isn’t that much fun anymore,’ and I’ll have a conversation with myself. But I’m feeling great right now.”

Kittle has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns in eight seasons, earning six Pro Bowls.

While retirement isn’t in his future, Kittle has thought about what comes next.

“I haven’t daydreamed about it or anything like that, but I’m definitely aware that there are potential opportunities and doors that could be open,” Kittle said. “So I’m just excited about that stuff. I would love to do WWE. I think there’s definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it.

“My only question mark with that is I so much love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there. I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times. I don’t know what I’m doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven’t moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did.”

For now, WWE can wait. Kittle still has more catches to make, more games to win, and he hopes, a Lombardi Trophy to hoist.