Diontae Johnson expects Kenny Pickett to win starting job

The Browns have four quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco have a leg up on rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders from an experience standpoint.

Flacco has 191 career starts and Pickett 30.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who signed with the Browns as a free agent, has a favorite for the job.

“I think they are going to roll with Kenny for right now,” Johnson said during an appearance on the Sports and Suits podcast.

Pickett made 24 starts in Pittsburgh his first two seasons before a trade to Philadelphia, where he sat behind Jalen Hurts for all but one game last season. He’s still only 27.

“I’ve been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then, Joe will come in,” Johnson said. “I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he’s coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. So, I think they are going to stick with him through the preseason. Then, you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.”

While the Browns have talked about keeping four quarterbacks on the active roster, it’s unlikely. Most teams keep only two on the 53-player roster with another on the practice squad.

Even if the Browns keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, one will have to go. That’s likely either Flacco or Pickett, with the other starting the season under center.