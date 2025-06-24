Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten agrees to rookie deal

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with running back Bhayshul Tuten on his four-year rookie contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Tuten’s signing will leave 34 unsigned picks in the entire draft class, including 30 in the second round.

Tuten was the second pick of Day 3, the 104th overall pick.

He ran for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns on 356 carries in his two seasons with Virginia Tech, but to earn playing time in the NFL, Tuten will have to do a better job of holding onto the football. He fumbled nine times the past two seasons, and ball security remained an issue in the Jaguars’ offseason program.

Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are atop the depth depart in Jacksonville.