 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten agrees to rookie deal

  
Published June 24, 2025 05:29 PM

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with running back Bhayshul Tuten on his four-year rookie contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Tuten’s signing will leave 34 unsigned picks in the entire draft class, including 30 in the second round.

Tuten was the second pick of Day 3, the 104th overall pick.

He ran for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns on 356 carries in his two seasons with Virginia Tech, but to earn playing time in the NFL, Tuten will have to do a better job of holding onto the football. He fumbled nine times the past two seasons, and ball security remained an issue in the Jaguars’ offseason program.

Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are atop the depth depart in Jacksonville.