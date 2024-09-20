49ers vs. Rams prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

Just two games into the season, the Rams (0-2) are approaching desperate times as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. The list of issues thus far for the Rams is probably as long as their injury report. Sean McVay is staring at a “depth” chart ravaged by injuries. Eleven Rams are already on the IR. It was expected that list would reach an even dozen but LA has decided not to place Cooper Kupp (ankle) on the IR. That said, he is still expected to miss time. That means the Rams’ offense will line up Sunday without either of its top playmakers on offense as Puka Nacua (knee) is one of the 11 Rams on the IR.

Its not all roses for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan’s troops are also missing a few key pieces. They have eight players either on PUP/Reserve or IR lists. Included on those lists are LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and RB1 Christian McCaffrey (calf). In addition to those eight, Deebo Samuel (calf) is officially listed as doubtful. McCaffrey and Samuel combined for over 3300 yards last season. There are rumblings George Kittle (hamstring) may also join them in street clothes.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will play even if some of the parties involved are less than household names. Brock Purdy will be under center for the 49ers and Matthew Stafford will quarterback the Rams. It is a crucial NFC West game.

Lets dive in and offer additional, relevant data as you prepare for this battle in SoCal.

Game Details and How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for 49ers vs. Rams

The latest odds as of Thursday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-298), Los Angeles Rams (+240)

San Francisco 49ers (-298), Los Angeles Rams (+240) Spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers -6.5 Total: 43.5

The line has dropped a point from 49ers -7.5 more than likely due to the overwhelming number of key injuries for San Francisco. It is no surprise the Total has dropped a couple points from where it opened at 45.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) believes points will be at a premium with so many skill position players sidelined.

“I’m curious how the Niners pass rush looks against the 0-2 Rams. LA is a 7-point underdog here without their two top receivers, but if you look at the Niners too, they’re without their two top offensive players in CMC and Deebo Samuel. Honestly, I’d take a tough look at the UNDER here of 44½ or even a plus money prop like Brandon Aiyuk to finally find the endzone or sprinkle on 2+ scores for him. You know, money talks, and he has to back it up now.”

49ers vs. Rams team stats, betting trends

If you like the UNDER you will like this stat: Both the 49ers and the Rams use a lot of pre-snap motions. An average of 28.55 seconds melts off the play clock prior to every snap.

Los Angeles is 0-2 Against the Spread and are 1-1 to the OVER this season

San Francisco is 1-1 Against the Spread as well as the Over/Under this season

The 49ers have scored points on 52.4% of their drives this season

The 49ers have won 9 of the last 11 meetings against the Rams

Quarterback matchup for 49ers vs. Rams

49ers – Brock Purdy – the 24 year old has completed 72.3% of his passes totaling 319 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT through 2 games.

Brock Purdy – the 24 year old has completed 72.3% of his passes totaling 319 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT through 2 games. Rams – Matthew Stafford – Clayton Kershaw’s high school classmate has thrown for 533 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in the Rams’ 2 games

49ers vs. Rams injury updates

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (calf) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

49ers CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rams WR1 Cooper Kupp (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Rams NT Bobby Brown III (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

