Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans have a Week 5 meeting that will be must-watch TV on Sunday.

Buffalo is 3-1 on the season following a 35-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Buffalo has beat Arizona, Miami, and Jacksonville who have a combined 2-10 record.

Houston is 3-1 on the year and coming off a 24-20 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans only loss came to the Minnesota Vikings 34-7 in Week 3.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Texans vs. Bills - Week 5

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Bills (-115), Texans (-105)

Bills (-115), Texans (-105) Spread: Buffalo -1 (-110)

Buffalo -1 (-110) Total: 47.5

Buffalo opened as a +1.5 point underdog and was bet out to a -1 and -1.5 point favorite at most books. The total opened at 48.0 and was bet down to 47.0 and 47.5, with little expected movement from there.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes CJ Stroud to go Over 256.5 Passing Yards against the Buffalo Bills:

“CJ Stroud is 2-2 to the Over 256.5 Passing Yards this season and 11-8 in his regular season career (12-9 including playoffs). This is a big game and pegged a basic pick-em, so we should expect this to be one of the best games of the weekend.

Houston RB Joe Mixon will miss the meeting with Buffalo, so Stroud will have to be active through the air. Last week without Mixon, Stroud threw for 345 passing yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-40 (67.5%) against Jacksonville.

I don’t expect 40 pass attempts again, but the air attack will be prominent and there are plenty of pass-catchers in Houston. I like Stroud to go Over his 256.5 passing prop at home versus Buffalo.”

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

Buffalo is 9-2 on the ML in the last 11 regular season games.

Buffalo is 2-5 on the ML in its last 7 games versus Houston.

Houston is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Houston is 3-0 to the Under in the last three games.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Quarterback matchup for Houston vs. Buffalo

Texans: CJ Stroud – In 2023, Stroud’s 23 touchdowns to 5 interceptions helped him to win Rookie of the Year, while 4,108 passing yards didn’t help either. Stroud has six passing touchdowns to two interceptions for 1,504 yards, plus a 67.6% completion percentage this season.

CJ Stroud – In 2023, Stroud’s 23 touchdowns to 5 interceptions helped him to win Rookie of the Year, while 4,108 passing yards didn’t help either. Stroud has six passing touchdowns to two interceptions for 1,504 yards, plus a 67.6% completion percentage this season. Bills: Josh Allen – In 2023, Allen threw a career-high 18 interceptions and his lowest passing touchdown total (29) since 2019. Allen hasn’t thrown an interception yet through four games, in addition to 9 total touchdowns and 920 total yards.

Bills and Texans injury update

Buffalo’s DT Austin Johnson (oblique), S Taylor Rapp (concussion), WR Khalil Shakir (ankle), and DT Ed Oliver (hamstring) are all out.

Houston’s RB Joe Mixon (ankle) and RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) are both out and Cam Akers will start.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

