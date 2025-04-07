Yankees at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Yankees (6-3) are in Motown to take on the Tigers (5-4). The game has been moved up from its original 6:40P start time due to the weather forecast. It will be chilly at the ballpark tonight.

Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Casey Mize for Detroit

Yesterday the Yankees closed out a weekend series with the Pirates with a 5-4 loss in 11 innings. After scoring three in the nineth to tie it, New York lost in the eleventh on a walk-off single by Tommy Pham off closer Devin Williams. Trent Grisham had two hits and two RBIs to pace the attack.

While the Yankees were winning two of three against the Bucs, the Tigers were feasting on the White Sox. Detroit swept the three-game set capping it off with a 4-3 win Sunday. Detroit scored three in the ninth themselves. Spencer Torkelson drove in the tying and winning runs with a two-out double in the final frame.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Tigers

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: YES, FDS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-155), Tigers (+130)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Casey Mize

Yankees: Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.97 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 vs. Arizona - 6IP, 4ER, 3H, 4BB, 5Ks Tigers: Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 at Seattle - 5.2IP, 0ER, 1H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Tigers

This is New York’s first game against an American League team this season

The Yankees are 6-3 on the Run Line this season

Yankees’ Game Totals are 7-2 to the OVER this season

The Tigers covered the run line in 2 of their 3 games against the White Sox

Detroit Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 6 of their 9 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Yankees and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Yankees and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tigers +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: