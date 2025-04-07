Ravens hosting UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger on pre-draft visit

The Ravens are starting the week by taking a look at a linebacker in the incoming rookie class.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger is taking a top-30 visit with Baltimore on Monday.

Schwesinger was a first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American in 2024. He ended the season with 136 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

While he initially walked on with the Bruins, Schwesinger developed into a quality defensive player after spending much of two seasons playing special teams.

The Ravens have the No. 27 overall selection in the first round of this month’s draft.