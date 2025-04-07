 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens hosting UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger on pre-draft visit

  
Published April 7, 2025 09:31 AM

The Ravens are starting the week by taking a look at a linebacker in the incoming rookie class.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger is taking a top-30 visit with Baltimore on Monday.

Schwesinger was a first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American in 2024. He ended the season with 136 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

While he initially walked on with the Bruins, Schwesinger developed into a quality defensive player after spending much of two seasons playing special teams.

The Ravens have the No. 27 overall selection in the first round of this month’s draft.