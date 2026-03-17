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Dolphins trade Jaylen Waddle to Broncos

  
Published March 17, 2026 11:20 AM

Jaylen Waddle is heading to Denver.

The Dolphins and Broncos have agreed to a trade that has Waddle, the Dolphins’ No. 1 wide receiver, going to Denver and a first-round pick going to Miami.

The full deal is reportedly Waddle and a fourth-round pick for the Broncos’ first-, third-, and fourth-round picks.

It’s a big move for the Broncos, who are building aggressively around quarterback Bo Nix in the hopes that they can advance even further than they did in 2025, when they were one of the NFL’s biggest regular-season surprises as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Without Nix, the Broncos lost the AFC Championship Game, but with him they think they’re Super Bowl contenders, and they think Waddle can be a big piece of a championship-caliber team.

The 27-year-old Waddle has spent his entire career with the Dolphins, who selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s a big-time talent, but the Dolphins are rebuilding and have decided to go with cheaper players while stockpiling draft picks.

Now Denver hopes it’s putting the finishing touches on a Super Bowl roster.