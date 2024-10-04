Browns vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Led by their fearless and dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the surprising 1st place Washington Commanders (3-1) host Deshaun Watson and the disappointing Cleveland Browns (1-3) Sunday afternoon.

The Commanders’ offense has been the key to their early season success. Washington has scored 80 points over the last 2 weeks. They have scored at least 1 point in every quarter of every game with the lone exception being the 1st Quarter of Opening Weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Commanders are the 2nd highest scoring team in the NFC.

The Browns’ offense, on the other hand, is offensive. Yes, the O-line is banged up but Deshaun Watson has rarely been able to sustain a drive and score a touchdown after the opening and scripted drive to start the game. Cleveland ranks dead last in yards per play in the entire league. It is not a leap to assume they would be winless for it not for their defense which ranks 9th in the NFL in yards per play allowed.

Washington’s defense has yet to find solid footing so perhaps this is the week Cleveland moves the ball and sustains drives and scores multiple touchdowns.

This rivalry has been dominated by Cleveland over the years with the Browns winning 18 of the 25 games.

Lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Browns vs. Commanders

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Northwest Stadium

City: Landover, MD

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+140), Washington Commanders (-166)

Cleveland Browns (+140), Washington Commanders (-166) Spread: Commanders -3.5

Commanders -3.5 Total: 43.5

This game opened at Commanders -3.5 but has seen money come in on the Browns moving the number down to 3 and then back to 3.5 on Thursday. The Total opened at 43.5, was bet up to 45, but has taken money Thursday on the UNDER and is back to where it started at 43.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is expecting points in this game.

“I’m taking the Browns +3.5. Why? One sole reason. Its easier to be the hunter than the hunted. The Commanders are the favorites in this game, and I think that’s a lot of pressure. Browns just need to cover.”

Browns vs. Commanders team stats, betting trends

Cleveland is 1-3 ATS and their Game Totals have hit the UNDER 3 times through the season’s 1 st 4 weeks.

4 weeks. Washington is 3-1 ATS and their Game Totals have hit the OVER 3 times through the season’s 1 st 4 weeks.

4 weeks. Deshaun Watson is 2-0 in his career against Washington winning as a member of the Houston Texans in November of 2018 and as a member of the Browns last January.

Jayden Daniels has rushed for 218 yards and scored 4 TDs himself through 4 games this season.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 101 yards and 1 TD last weekend against Arizona.

Quarterback matchup for Browns vs. Commanders

Cleveland: Deshaun Watson – completing only 61.5% of his passes but more disturbing is he ranks 39 th in the league in yards per attempt (4.9).

Deshaun Watson – completing only 61.5% of his passes but more disturbing is he ranks 39 in the league in yards per attempt (4.9). Washington: Jayden Daniels – completing 82.1% of his passes while ranking 5th in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.5).

Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders player news and injury updates

Browns’ starting MLB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps, ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Browns’ TE1 David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Commanders’ RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Commanders’ WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was placed on IR Wednesday and will not play in Sunday’s game.

Commanders’ WR2 Noah Brown (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

