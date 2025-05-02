 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Salary-cap guru Mark Levin exits NFLPA after 37 years

  
Published May 2, 2025 07:32 PM

Mark Levin, the NFL Player Association’s director of salary cap and agent administration, has ended his 37-year run with the union.

Levin’s last day was Friday, May 2. The union sent an email to all agents alerting them to the fact that Levin has retired.

He has been the primary contact for any contract-related questions. As one agent put it, he was “the guy who kept it all together.”

It’s a massive loss for the union. Stepping into the void will be the other four members of the salary cap and agent administration department: Adam Richelieu, Doug Finnif, Ben Katz, and Jack Lyons.

In 2000, Levin left the NFLPA briefly to take a job with the Commanders. In 2018, he was a calming influence during what had become a toxic relationship between the NFLPA and its certified contract representatives.

Levin becomes the latest long-time employee to leave after the transition from executive director DeMaurice Smith to Lloyd Howell.