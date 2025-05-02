Salary-cap guru Mark Levin exits NFLPA after 37 years

Mark Levin, the NFL Player Association’s director of salary cap and agent administration, has ended his 37-year run with the union.

Levin’s last day was Friday, May 2. The union sent an email to all agents alerting them to the fact that Levin has retired.

He has been the primary contact for any contract-related questions. As one agent put it, he was “the guy who kept it all together.”

It’s a massive loss for the union. Stepping into the void will be the other four members of the salary cap and agent administration department: Adam Richelieu, Doug Finnif, Ben Katz, and Jack Lyons.

In 2000, Levin left the NFLPA briefly to take a job with the Commanders. In 2018, he was a calming influence during what had become a toxic relationship between the NFLPA and its certified contract representatives.

Levin becomes the latest long-time employee to leave after the transition from executive director DeMaurice Smith to Lloyd Howell.