 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Simmons will begin his Packers career in the linebackers room

  
Published May 2, 2025 05:27 PM

Isaiah Simmons signed with the Packers on Monday. He can play linebacker, safety or the nickel, and he played 370 special teams snaps the past two seasons with the Giants.

That begs the question: Which position group will Simmons be in with the Packers?

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Simmons will be in the linebackers room.

“The thing that you love about him is he’s got a lot of versatility to do a lot of different things,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I know in New York, just when we went against him a couple years ago, specifically situationally, he was all over the place. So I think that just tells you his mental capacity in order to be able to understand defensive schemes. And we had a lot of great conversation with him leading up to him signing with us. I know he’s working hard at it. I think we have a vision for him and we’ll just watch and see how that progresses over time.”

The Cardinals made Simmons the eighth overall pick in 2020, and he now is on his third team. The Cardinals traded him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in August 2023, and he re-signed with New York on a one-year deal last April.

LaFleur said he consulted safety Xavier McKinney about Simmons before the signing.

“I asked X, and X gave it two thumbs up,” LaFleur said of McKinney. “That is meaningful, though, when you have a player like X, coming from New York, who was a teammate with him, and you just ask those questions. He said he’s a great teammate and that’s all I needed to hear.”

In 84 career games with 42 starts, Simmons has tallied 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.