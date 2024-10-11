Browns vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles have a Week 6 matchup on deck in Philadelphia, PA.

Cleveland is 1-4 this season and not much has gone right since its 18-13 win over the now 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. People are calling for a change at the quarterback position for Cleveland after the offense has averaged 15.8 points per game and has yet to score 20 points in any game. Cleveland was 11-6 last year with five different starting quarterbacks and a loss to the Texans in the playoffs (45-14).

Philly is 2-2 and coming off a much-needed bye week. The Eagles had a turnover differential of -1.5 per game in the first four contests and lost its sole home game 22-21 to the Falcons. Last season, the Eagles finished the year 11-6 after starting 5-0 and 10-1 over the first 11 games. Entering this matchup, Philly is 3-8 in the last 11 games, including the playoffs.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles live on Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Site: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Browns vs. Eagles - Week 6

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Browns (+360), Eagles (-470)

Browns (+360), Eagles (-470) Spread: Philadelphia -9.5 (-110)

Philadelphia -9.5 (-110) Total: 42.5

Philadelphia will be the hot side in this game as the Eagles are coming off a bye week and receiving a handful of players back from injuries. The look-ahead line for the preseason was -3, so despite how bad Philly has looked through four games, the market now rates Cleveland far worse than expected to have this spread at -9.5 in favor of the Eagles.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Deshaun Watson to go UNDER his passing yards and the Eagles for teasers:

“The Eagles are coming off a bye week, so I expect them to take care of the football and get a handful of players back that could blow this game open for Philadelphia.

Deshaun Watson is potentially facing his last start in the foreseeable future, any given week. Watson has yet to eclipse 200 passing yards and the Eagles pass-rush will be active against him as he’s taken 30 sacks in five games.

Philly is the perfect pick for teasers at -3.5 or -2.5 this week and I cannot argue taking Watson Under 189.5 Passing Yards.”

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles team stats, betting trends

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS this season.

Philadelphia is 2-2 ATS this season.

Philadelphia is 2-6 on the ML in the last eight games as a favorite.

The Over is 4-1 in the last five Eagles’ games.

The Eagles have lost six of their last eight games as favorite.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Quarterback matchup for Browns vs. Eagles

Browns: Deshaun Watson – In 2023, Watson was on the hot seat with only six games played. He posted 7 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with 17 sacks taken, but the wheels have fallen off in 2024. Watson hasn’t eclipsed 200 passing yards yet in any game this season and has taken 30 sacks over five games. His job is on the hot seat entering this matchup.

Deshaun Watson – In 2023, Watson was on the hot seat with only six games played. He posted 7 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with 17 sacks taken, but the wheels have fallen off in 2024. Watson hasn’t eclipsed 200 passing yards yet in any game this season and has taken 30 sacks over five games. His job is on the hot seat entering this matchup. Eagles: Jalen Hurts – In 2023, Hurts had a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns and 23 passing touchdowns, but also tossed 15 interceptions. In 2024, Hurts has 4 passing touchdowns to 4 interceptions through four games, in addition to 2 rushing scores. This hasn’t been the start most imagined for Hurts, but he hasn’t had a healthy receiving room since Week 1.

Browns and Eagles injury update

Per the Eagles, “receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) and tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) are trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game.”

For the Browns, safety Grant Delpit (concussion), tight end David Njoku (knee, ankle), defensive end Myles Garrett (Achilles), and running back D’onta Foreman (ankle) all are questionable for this game.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

