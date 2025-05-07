Texans agree to terms with third-round CB Jaylin Smith

The Texans have agreed to terms with rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. Smith is the first of the team’s nine draft picks to come to agreement.

The Texans made Smith a third-round pick, taking him with the 97th overall choice.

Smith will sign a four-year, $6.16 million slotted deal that includes a $1.12 million signing bonus.

In his career at USC, Smith started 21 games at nickel corner, 10 at outside corner and one at safety.

He earned third-team All-Big Ten in 2024 after totaling 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass deflections.