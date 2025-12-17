Panthers have won an NFL-high six games as underdogs, and are underdogs again on Sunday

No team has pulled off more upsets than the Panthers this season. And they’re going to need to keep pulling off upsets to win the NFC South.

Carolina has won six games this season in which it was the betting underdog, the most upsets of any team in the NFL in 2025. No other team has even pulled off five upsets this season.

On Sunday, the 7-7 Panthers play at home against the 7-7 Buccaneers with first place in the NFC South on the line. The Buccaneers are three-point favorites.

If the Panthers pull the upset, they’ll move into first place, but they’d likely have to win at least one more upset to win the division: They play the Seahawks in Week 17 and then have a rematch against the Buccaneers in Tampa in Week 18. The Panthers will likely be underdogs in both of those games as well.

The Panthers won the two biggest upsets in the NFL this season, beating the Packers in Week 9 as 13-point underdogs and beating the Rams in Week 13 as 10-point underdogs. They’re comfortable with the underdog role, which they’re going to continue to have down the stretch as they fight to win the NFC South.