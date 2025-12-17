Dalton Kincaid, Dion Dawkins listed as non-participants on Wednesday

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott mentioned several injured players during his Wednesday press conference, he did not note two key offensive players who weren’t able to practice to start the week.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and left tackle Dion Dawkins (illness) did not participate in what was a walk-through practice, according to Buffalo’s Wednesday injury report.

Kincaid has been dealing with a knee injury since last month, though he was able to return for the Dec. 7 game against Cincinnati. He also played last Sunday’s game against the Patriots with three full practices leading up to the contest.

In 10 games this season, Kincaid has 36 receptions for 523 yards with five touchdowns.

Kicker Matt Prater (right quad) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) were also listed as non-participants.

Cornerback Christian Benford (toe), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), and receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) were all listed as limited.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) were listed as full.