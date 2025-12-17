 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalton Kincaid, Dion Dawkins listed as non-participants on Wednesday

  
Published December 17, 2025 02:55 PM

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott mentioned several injured players during his Wednesday press conference, he did not note two key offensive players who weren’t able to practice to start the week.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and left tackle Dion Dawkins (illness) did not participate in what was a walk-through practice, according to Buffalo’s Wednesday injury report.

Kincaid has been dealing with a knee injury since last month, though he was able to return for the Dec. 7 game against Cincinnati. He also played last Sunday’s game against the Patriots with three full practices leading up to the contest.

In 10 games this season, Kincaid has 36 receptions for 523 yards with five touchdowns.

Kicker Matt Prater (right quad) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) were also listed as non-participants.

Cornerback Christian Benford (toe), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), and receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) were all listed as limited.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) were listed as full.