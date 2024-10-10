Buccaneers vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two games into the 2024 campaign the New Orleans Saints (2-3) were a revelation. Their offense under new Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak was the most efficient in the league with dominant performances against the Panthers and the Cowboys. However, the last three weeks has seen three losses and a suddenly dull offense. And now, Derek Carr is out with an oblique injury and as a result, rookie Spencer Rattler is tasked with turning around the Saints’ fortunes beginning with this NFC South tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs (3-2) let one slip through their fingers last week in overtime against the Falcons in Atlanta. Baker Mayfield completed 79.2% of his passes and tossed 3 TD passes on Thursday night but he threw for only 180 yards and simply was not good enough when it mattered most down the stretch. As a result, Tampa Bay faces a near must-win game Sunday in order to keep pace in the NFC South.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Buccaneers @ Saints:

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Buccaneers @ Saints

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175), New Orleans Saints (+145)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175), New Orleans Saints (+145) Spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Buccaneers -3.5 Total: 41.5

With the news that Derek Carr is OUT with an oblique injury, this line has completely flipped. It opened with Saints -2.5 with a Total of 45. The thought of Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler under center for the Saints has driven the Spread to favor Tampa and the Total down 3.5 points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is riding with the visiting Bucs’ defense:

“Spencer Rattler? Could be a good thing. Could be a bad thing for that gumbo-sized injury report. We know that Saints’ offense has not been good. 49 total points the last two games, all losses, including a second of a back-to-back against the Chiefs this past Monday night. You’ve got to take the Saints’ Team Total UNDER 19½.”

Buccaneers @ Saints Betting Trends and Statistics

The Buccaneers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog.

The Saints have won four of their last five games at home against NFC teams.

The OVER is 4-1 in the Buccaneers’ last five games against NFC opponents.

The Saints’ pass defense ranks 26th overall in the NFL.

The Bucs’ passing game ranks 11th in the NFL

The Saints are 17-8 on the moneyline against the Buccaneers.

Quarterback matchup for Buccaneers @ Saints

Tampa Bay: Baker Mayfield - completing 71.9% of his passes this season for 1,164 yards with 11 TDs and just 2 INTs.

Baker Mayfield - completing 71.9% of his passes this season for 1,164 yards with 11 TDs and just 2 INTs. New Orleans: Spencer Rattler – making his first career start Sunday. The former South Carolina Gamecock QB threw for 10,807 in 5 years at the collegiate level (1st three at Oklahoma and last two at South Carolina). Tossed 77 TDs and 32 INTs in his college career.

Buccaneers and Saints injury updates

Tampa Bay OT Luke Goedeke (concussion) did participate in practice Wednesday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tampa Bay S Jordan Whitehead (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tampa Bay S Antoine Winfield (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New Orleans QB Derek Carr (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

New Orleans CB Will Harris (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game

New Orleans LB Willie Gay (hand) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

