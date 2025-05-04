Eagles sign WR Giles Jackson, waive RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The Eagles capped off this weekend’s rookie minicamp by making a couple of roster moves.

They announced that they have signed wide receiver Giles Jackson to the 90-man roster. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price was waived in a corresponding transaction.

Jackson went undrafted out of Washington this year. He had 135 catches for 1,414 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons with the Huskies and he began his college time with a pair of seasons at Michigan, so he began and ended his collegiate run in the Big 10.

Davis-Price was a 2022 third-round pick by the 49ers and he ran three times for seven yards in his only appearance for the Eagles last season.