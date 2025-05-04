LB Jay Higgins, DT Jayson Jones among Ravens’ 17 undrafted free agent signings

The Ravens have had an undrafted rookie on their initial 53-man roster in 20 of the last 21 years and 17 players are vying to make in 21-of-22 later this year.

Linebacker Jay Higgins may be one of the best bets. He was an All-American at Iowa in 2024 after recording 124 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Michael Pierce was one of the previous undrafted players to stick in Baltimore and his retirement opens a hold that defensive tackle Jayson Jones will try to help fill in Baltimore. The 6-6, 325-pounder had 65 tackles at Auburn over the last three seasons.

The Ravens’ group also includes Northern Iowa offensive lineman Jared Penning, who is the younger brother of Saints tackle Trevor Penning.

Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks, Temple linebacker Diwun Black, Oregon State tackle Gerad Christian- Lichtenhan, Arizona State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, Miami (OH) offensive lineman Reid Olskey, Albany tackle Ozzie Hutchinson, Rutgers safety Desmond Igbinosun, Illinois State safety Keondre Jackson, Tennessee-Chattanooga cornerback Reuben Lowery, Minnesota running back Marcus Major, Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin, Monmouth running back Sone Ntoh, Minnesota-Duluth tight end Sam Pitz, and Arkansas cornerback Marquise Robinson round out the team’s new additions.