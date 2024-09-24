Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction: odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats - Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have an AFC West divisional matchup in Week 4 with the Chiefs as heavy road favorites.

Kansas City is a perfect 3-0 to start the year with wins of 7, 1, and 5 points over Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Atlanta. Kansas City scored in eight consecutive quarters to start the season but went scoreless in the first and fourth quarters of the win in Atlanta.

Los Angeles is 2-1 after suffering its first loss, a road trip to Pittsburgh (20-10) that featured 0 second-half points for the Chargers. Los Angeles beat Las Vegas and Carolina by a combined 35 points in Weeks 1 and 2.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Los Angeles, LA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers - Week 4

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chiefs (-425), Chargers (+330)

Chiefs (-425), Chargers (+330) Spread: Kansas City -8 (-112)

Kansas City -8 (-112) Total: 39.0

The spread for this game opened at Chiefs -4 and was bet up to 7 quickly by the shapes and public, and now sits at -8. I expect the Chiefs to close as -7.5 favorites. The lookahead for this total was 45.0 points, so the Under has taken a big blow since the opening line.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Kansas City to cover in the first quarter at Los Angeles

“The Chiefs have not covered a first quarter spread this season, tying in Weeks 1 and 2 with Baltimore (7-7) and Cincinnati (3-3) before trailing the Falcons (7-0) after 15 minutes.

Now, Kansas City runs into a familiar foe in the AFC West, which is a good spot, not to mention, that Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is banged up and hasn’t eclipsed 150 passing yards in any of the three games he played.

The Chargers allowed the Raiders to score a touchdown in the first quarter of Week 1 and a Bryce Young-led offense to a field goal attempt in Week 2, so Mahomes and the Chiefs should score at least once in the first quarter.”

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers team stats, betting trends

Kansas City is 1-2 ATS this season and 1-1-1 to the Under

Los Angeles is 2-1 ATS this season and 3-0 to the Under

The total is 4-4-2 in the past 10 meetings between the Chiefs and Chargers.

Kansas City has won 5 straight regular-season meetings and seven of the previous 10 with Los Angeles.

Quarterback matchup for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes – In 2023, Mahomes had what some would consider a down season in statistics with his lowest touchdown (27) and passing yards (4,183) in addition to the most interceptions of his career (14). Mahomes has 5 passing touchdowns to 4 interceptions in the young season to go along with 659 passing yards and a 69.6 completion percentage.

Patrick Mahomes – In 2023, Mahomes had what some would consider a down season in statistics with his lowest touchdown (27) and passing yards (4,183) in addition to the most interceptions of his career (14). Mahomes has 5 passing touchdowns to 4 interceptions in the young season to go along with 659 passing yards and a 69.6 completion percentage. Chargers: Justin Herbert – In 2023, Herbert had career-lows in yards (3,314), touchdowns (20), and completion percentage (65.1%) over 13 games. Through three games in 2024, Herbert has yet to throw for more than 144 yards but has 4 touchdowns to 1 interception. Herbert had X-rays on his ankle following the loss to Pittsburgh.

Chiefs and Chargers player news & injuries

· For Kansas City, RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (shoulder), and RB Clyde Edwards Helaire (illness) are all out for this matchup.

· For Los Angeles, QB Justin Herbert (ankle), DE Joey Bosa (hip), and OL Rashawn Slater (pectoral) are all questionable ahead of this matchup.

