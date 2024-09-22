Commanders vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

For the second time in NFL history, two former Heisman Trophy winners from the same school will meet in an NFL game. Jayden Daniels, last year’s Heisman winner and the Washington Commanders (1-1) are in Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman winner, and the Bengals (0-2).

Neither quarterback led his team to victory in Week 1. Opening weekend saw the Burrow throw for just 164 yards and the Bengals lay an egg in New England and lose to the Pats by the score of 16-10. Meanwhile, Daniels’ NFL debut was a smackdown at the hands of Tampa Bay by the score of 37-20. Daniels threw for 184 yards and rushed for 88 but it was not enough.

Week 2 featured the Bengals’ team many expected to see in the opener. Burrow and the Bengals competed and led late only to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs walk away with a 26-25 last-minute victory. Jayden Daniels struggled more in Week 2 than in the opener and the Commanders may not have looked the part against the Giants, but it is not a beauty pageant. They just care how many points you tally and how many wins you ultimately finish with on the season. Washington failed to find the endzone but rode seven Austin Seibert field goals to a 21-18 victory over New York.

Week 3 thus finds Cincinnati truly desperate for a win. As a reminder, since 1990 only 4 of 162 teams have made the playoffs after starting a season with three consecutive losses (2.5%). On the other side of the field, Washington looks to add to any momentum gained in last week’s win and to keep pace atop the NFC East with Philadelphia and Dallas.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find some angles to play.

Game Details and How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

TV/Streaming: ABC

Latest Game odds for Commanders vs. Bengals

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+270), Cincinnati Bengals (-340)

Washington Commanders (+270), Cincinnati Bengals (-340) Spread: Bengals -7

Bengals -7 Total: 46.5

The line opened with the Bengals favored by 8 and the Total at 48. Sharps at one point got the number under 7 but there has since been some buy back on Cincy.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) each have plays they like in the final game on the Week 3 slate:

Dinsick: “Bengals probably get right in this spot. My Fair side is also 7½ here, so no action for me on the side. My Total Fair is 47½ so a slight lean to the OVER there. Ultimately, I am probably going to get involved playing the prop market as I think Daniels’ matchup on the ground against the Bengals’ D that cannot stop the run looks pretty darn tasty. So, anything better than 50 yards, I think Daniels is a play to the OVER.”

Croucher: “My bet in this game, also in the Prop market, I like Ja’Marr Chase, OVER 80½ receiving yards. There has never been a better get right spot for anyone in the history of the galaxy than Ja’Marr Chase against the Washington secondary. I think there was an overcorrection for Chase targets and he goes over 80½.

Commanders vs. Bengals team stats, betting trends

The Commanders are 1-1 ATS and vs. the OVER this season

Cincinnati is 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 appearances on Monday Night Football

Washington’s defense has allowed the most TD passes and the highest average yards per attempt through two weeks this season.

The Bengals are 1-1 ATS and vs. the OVER this season

Brian Robinson, Jr. is averaging 6yds/carry this season

Quarterback matchup for Commanders vs. Bengals

Washington: Jayden Daniels – the rookie is completing 75.5% of his passes but has yet to throw a TD pass. He has thrown for 410 yards.

Jayden Daniels – the rookie is completing 75.5% of his passes but has yet to throw a TD pass. He has thrown for 410 yards. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow – the veteran has thrown for 422 yards completing 67.7% of his passes. He has thrown 2 TD passes and 0 INTs.

Commanders vs. Bengals player news & injury updates

Washington DE Clelin Ferrell (knee) has been declared out of Monday’s game

Washington CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (thumb) is questionable for Monday’s game

Cincinnati LDT Sheldon Rankins (hamstring has been declared out of Monday’s game

Cincinnati RDT B.J. Hill (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday’s game

