Case Keenum agrees to terms with the Bears

  
Published April 3, 2025 07:00 PM

Free agent quarterback Case Keenum has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Keenum will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago as he did for C.J. Stroud in Houston.

Tyson Bagent and Austin Reed are the other quarterbacks on the roster behind Williams.

Keenum, who was with the Texans the past two seasons, spent all of last season on injured reserve after injuring his foot in a preseason game against the Rams.

Keenum, 37, has played for seven teams in 12 seasons, with the Bears his eighth team in 13 seasons. He has 66 starts, going 30-36 with 15,175 passing yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.

The Texans have Davis Mills as Stroud’s backup, with Kedon Slovis also on the roster.