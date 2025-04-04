Mark Davis: This is my favorite time of year because we’re undefeated

The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since 2002, which was their last Super Bowl appearance. The only two seasons they have had a winning record since then — in 2016 and in 2021 — were the only two seasons they have made the postseason the past 22 seasons.

It’s no wonder owner Mark Davis said, “I say it every year, this is my favorite time: We are undefeated.”

The Raiders have their third head coach and General Manager pairing in three years. It’s a big reason they are 18-33 in that time.

“I just didn’t get it right,” Davis said this week at the owners meetings, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “That’s all there is to it.”

This time, he has Tom Brady as a minority owner and confidant, Brady’s long-time friend and former teammate, John Spytek, as General Manager and Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders need a rebuild after a 4-13 season in 2024, a season in which the other three teams in the AFC West made the postseason.

The Raiders have upgraded at quarterback, trading for Geno Smith, Carroll’s former quarterback in Seattle. But Davis knows the rebuild could take more than one offseason.

“You always want to compete, but you have to be honest,” Davis said. “Are we going to win the Super Bowl this year? I don’t know. It’s possible.”