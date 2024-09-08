Commanders vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

The Jayden Daniels era begins Sunday when the Washington Commanders take to the field at Raymond James Stadium to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Heisman Trophy-winner out of LSU is being counted on to anchor the quarterback position and be the face of this franchise for the next decade.

Baker Mayfield returns for a 2nd season in Tampa after leading the Bucs to their 3rd straight NFC South title and 4th straight trip to the playoffs (Fun Fact: The Bucs are the only team in the NFC to make the playoffs the last 4 seasons.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, Florida

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Commanders vs. Buccaneers - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Washington (+154), Tampa Bay (-185)

Washington (+154), Tampa Bay (-185) Spread : Buccaneers -3.5

: Buccaneers -3.5 Total : 42.5

The line is right where it opened but the Total has ticked up ½ point.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (MrBradThomas) is fading the rookie Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday.

“I think the Commanders are going to be a popular pick this week because they bring in Kliff Kingsbury and Jayden Daniels is really exciting. But I am actually going to go with the Bucs. If you can get it anywhere around 3, I’m going to take it. Why? Listen. A rookie quarterback Week 1 on the road against Todd Bowles, a defensive mastermind. I don’t really care they lost Canales (former OC now Head Coach of Carolina) because I like Coen (new Tampa OC). The Bucs win this one. They probably win by six or seven.”

Washington vs. Tampa Bay team stats, betting trends

Tampa is 10-5 against rookie QBs since Todd Bowles arrival as DC back in 2019.

However, Tampa is 1-2 against rookies making their 1 st career starts.

career starts. Week 1 road underdogs that didn’t make the prior postseason are 50-30 (63%) since 2012.

As a head coach, Todd Bowles is 7-14 (33%) as a favorite of a field goal or more in his career.

Baker Mayfield as a favorite of any number is 14-26 (35%) against the spread in his career.

Quarterback matchup for Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Commanders: Jayden Daniels – Heisman Trophy winner from LSU is a dual-threat quarterback looking to give the Commanders a franchise cornerstone

Jayden Daniels – Heisman Trophy winner from LSU is a dual-threat quarterback looking to give the Commanders a franchise cornerstone Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield – Threw for a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 TDs in 2023

Player news & injuries

Washington QB Marcus Mariota (chest) has been placed on IR

Washington DT Jer’zhan Newton (foot) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Tampa Bay DE Calijah Kancey (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game

Tampa Bay DE Logan Hall (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game

