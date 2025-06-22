Shilo Sanders pokes fun at Shedeur’s recent speeding tickets

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has picked up a couple of speeding tickets this month. He also has received a dig from his brother, Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Shilo made the comment in the latest episode of his Tampa Food Tour.

“I know we out here in Tampa we got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here,” Shilo said.

While Shilo was joking, it shows how Shedeur’s behavior has quickly become a low-hanging punchline. It’s not what he needs at a time when he’s still reeling from draft-weekend free fall, and when he’s (by all appearances) sitting at No. 4 on the Browns’ depth chart with training camp looming.

The best strategy for the next months is simple. Don’t speed.