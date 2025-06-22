Travis Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars

The Jaguars have taken care of an important piece of business on Sunday.

Jacksonville announced on Sunday that the club has signed No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter to his four-year contract.

The Jags made the announcement in a cheeky way, sending separate posts for Hunter signing as a receiver and as a defensive back.

Via multiple reports, Hunter’s slotted contract is worth $46.6 million with a $30.6 million signing bonus.

The Jaguars will decide whether or not to exercise Hunter’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2028.

While Hunter is set to be a two-way player, the Jaguars have said that he’s starting out as a receiver while working in at defensive back.

Hunter and the rest of Jacksonville’s rookies are set to report for training camp on July 19.