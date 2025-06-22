Tyreek Hill: We need Jalen Ramsey on the Dolphins, I’m going to try to keep him

The Dolphins are trying to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill thinks it’s not too late to keep Ramsey around for this season.

Hill said at Fanatics Fest that he is going to visit with Ramsey and try to persuade him to work out whatever he needs to work out with the Dolphins to stay in Miami.

“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”

Hill seems to think there’s something he can say to Ramsey to convince Ramsey to stay, but whether Ramsey wants to stay or not, the Dolphins appear ready to trade him. So if Hill is going to lobby for Ramsey to remain in Miami, he may have to have some conversations with the Dolphins’ front office as well.