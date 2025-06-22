Chuba Hubbard wants to play Olympic flag football for Canada

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard hails from Edmonton, Alberta. And he’s already thinking about wearing a flag with a maple leaf in the middle during the 2028 Olympics.

David Newton of ESPN.com recently asked Hubbard whether he wants to represent Canada in the flag-football tournament.

“Hell yeah!’’ Hubbard said. “I don’t know the process or anything, but I plan to still be in this league and thrive in 2028. So, if they want me to become a part of it, it would be an honor.’'

The desire flows from Hubbard’s boyhood goal to become an Olympic sprinter. Football changes his priorities.

Could a team of Canadian NFL players compete with an American team?

“You’re asking the wrong guy,’' Hubbard said, smiling. “I’m going to say we’re going to win no matter what.’'

However the Canadian team fares, coach Chad Palmer has already made clear his belief that NFL players will outshine career flag-football players. So if Hubbard wants in, he’ll likely have a spot.

As long as no one else from the Panthers has dibs on the one Olympic assignment per NFL team.