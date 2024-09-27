Commanders vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

It was a coming-out party for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels this past Monday Night in the Commanders (2-1) win at Cincinnati. Daniels and the Commanders look to win for the 3rd straight week and remain atop the NFC East when they head west to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-2).

Lets dive into this matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Washington Cardinals (+145), Arizona Cardinals (-175)

Washington Cardinals (+145), Arizona Cardinals (-175) Spread: Cards -3.5

Cards -3.5 Total: 50

Prior to the season, this line opened with the Cardinals favored by 6. This past Sunday the number was Arizona laying 4.5 points. The game was taken down immediately following Washington’s performance Monday night. The game reopened shortly thereafter with the Cardinals still favored, but by just 3 points. It has since shifted further to Arizona as it currently sits at Cards -3.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Kyler Murray…on the ground Sunday:

“This is a hard game to decipher which side you want to take, but I’m going to go to a player prop. Kyler Murray OVER 34.5 rushing yards. He got this on the Cardinals’ first drive in the last game they played, and I actually think with the Commanders stinky secondary, they try to overcompensate the big passing lanes, and in so doing, they create rushing lanes for the Murray.”

Commanders vs. Cardinals team stats, betting trends

These teams have a long…and one-sided history. They have met 126 times since 1932 with Washington leading the series 77-47-2.

Of late, however, the Cardinals have fared better winning 3 of the last 4 at home to the Commanders.

The Commanders have not punted since Week 1 of the season.

The Cardinals rank 4 th in the league in scoring offense.

in the league in scoring offense. The Commanders have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records.

5 of the Commanders’ last 6 road games have gone OVER the Total

Quarterback matchup for Commanders vs. Cardinals

Washington: Jayden Daniels – the rookie out of LSU threw 23 passes this past Monday Night and completed 21 of them. Included were the 1 st 2 TD passes of his young career.

Jayden Daniels – the rookie out of LSU threw 23 passes this past Monday Night and completed 21 of them. Included were the 1 2 TD passes of his young career. Arizona: Kyler Murray – the veteran threw for just 207 yards at home against Detroit last week. He did run the ball 5 times for 45 yards.

Washington vs. Arizona player news & injury updates

Commanders’ WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was listed as a DNP for Thursday’s practice.

Commanders DE Clelin Ferrell (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Commanders’ RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Cardinals’ TE Trey McBride (concussion) did not participate in Thursday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

