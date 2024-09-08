Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

A marquee matchup late Sunday afternoon in Cleveland features two exceptional defenses as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys take on Myles Garrett and the Browns.

Cleveland finished the regular season with a record of 11-6 but were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. The Browns averaged 23.3 points per game (10th in NFL) on offense and gave up 21.3 (13th) on defense.

The Cowboys finished 12-5 last season but were also knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. On offense, Dallas averaged 29.9 points per game (first in NFL), and they gave up 18.5 per game (fifth in league) on defense.

Dallas’ offensive line with three new starters will be thrown right into the fire as they must find a way to slow Garrett and the Browns’ pass rush. Meanwhile Deshaun Watson will have to make plays for Cleveland if the Browns are to win without the injured Nick Chubb.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Stadium

City: Cleveland, OH

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Cowboys vs. Browns - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dallas (+115), Browns (-135)

Dallas (+115), Browns (-135) Spread : Browns -2.5

: Browns -2.5 Total : 41

This line continues to move towards Cleveland. It opened at Cleveland -1. The Total has also moved substantially as it opened at 44.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the UNDER on a Dallas running back.

“Dallas at Cleveland is probably going to be the most bet game on Sunday. The Browns were 8-1 at home last year, and they still have one of the best defense in the NFL. So I’m not going to talk anyone off of Browns’ Moneyline or the Game Total UNDER, but the best bet is to fade Ezekiel Elliott UNDER 34½ rushing yards.”

Dallas vs. Cleveland team stats, betting trends

According to PFF, the Cowboys’ defense ranked 5 th in the NFL. The Browns’ defense ranked 6 th .

in the NFL. The Browns’ defense ranked 6 . Cleveland was 8-1 both against the spread and on the moneyline at home last season.

The Browns were 4-0 at home ATS when favored by 2.5pts. or more.

Cleveland struggled to hit the OVER at home last season going 7-2 to the UNDER.

Quarterback matchup for Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns

Cowboys: Dak Prescott – career regular season for the Cowboys’ signal-caller in 2023. His season will only be judged by wins…more specifically playoff wins. Those are the only numbers that will resonate with Dallas fans’ and more importantly Jerry Jones.

Dak Prescott – career regular season for the Cowboys’ signal-caller in 2023. His season will only be judged by wins…more specifically playoff wins. Those are the only numbers that will resonate with Dallas fans’ and more importantly Jerry Jones. Browns: Deshaun Watson – the former Texans’ star has played just 12 games in 2 seasons in Cleveland. Time for him to play more than 6 games in a season and throw for more than 1100 yards.

Player news & injuries

Dallas comes into the season opener with a clean bill of health

Browns’ RT Jack Conklin (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Browns’ LT Jedrick Wills Jr (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

Browns’ RB Nick Chubb (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

