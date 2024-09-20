Eagles vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have a Week 3 matchup that has many bettors scratching their heads.

New Orleans is 2-0 to start the season and has the most impressive offense thus far. The Saints scored 47 versus Carolina and 44 at Dallas to hand the Cowboys their first home loss in 16 consecutive regular season games at AT&T Stadium.

Philadelphia is 2-7 in the last nine games including the playoffs and 1-1 to start this year. While some will say the Eagles are a Saquon Barkley drop away from being 2-0, the defense allowing 29 and 22 points to Green Bay and Atlanta isn’t ideal while the new offense continues to mesh.

Game Details and How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints live:

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Ceasars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Saints vs. Eagles - Week 3

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: New Orleans (-148), Philadelphia (+124)

· Spread: New Orleans -2.5

· Total: 49.5

There has been no movement on the spread or total for this game since opening.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Chris Olave to earn his first touchdown of the season:

“Chris Olave has recorded a 75% and 80% snap share in the first two weeks but hasn’t scored a TD despite being on the hottest offense in the NFL. Olave did have a much better Week 2 than Week 1 and tripled his targets (2 to 6).

When you look at what top wideouts have done to Philly in two games, particularly, Jayden Reed (171 total yards, 2 TDs) and Drake London (88 yards, 1 TD), there is hope for an Olave breakout game. I would target Olave to score his first touchdown of the season at +150 or better.”

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles are 1-8 ATS in the last nine regular season games.

The Saints are 6-1 ATS in the past seven regular season games.

New Orleans is 2-0 to the Over to start the season.

Philadelphia’s first half Over is 14-7 in the past 21 games.

Quarterback matchup for New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

· Saints: Derek Carr – In 2023 his first season with New Orleans, Carr threw for 500-plus pass attempts for the 10th consecutive season to go along with 26 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He is off to a hot start this year at 5 touchdowns to 1 interception and a blazing 76.9% completion percentage (443 yards).

· Eagles: Jalen Hurts – In 2023, Hurts set career-highs in passing yards (3,858), passing touchdowns (23), and rushing touchdowns (15). This season, Hurts has 4 total touchdowns to 3 interceptions with 579 total yards on a 67.2% completion percentage.

Saints and Eagles player news & injuries

· For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown is doubtful (hamstring), while CJ Gardner-Johnson is questionable (foot) and didn’t practice Thursday.

· For New Orleans, Taysom Hill (chest), Tyrann Mathieu (heel), and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) were all limited participants in practice but expected to play.

